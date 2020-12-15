Singapore is taking steps to reopen international travel as it prepares to host the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering next year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore to open business travel bubble; half of its migrant workers were infected
- The segregated travel lane will be for business and official travellers from all countries, as it emerged 98,289 more migrant workers have had Covid-19
- Elsewhere, South Korea pleaded with residents to abide by social distancing rules as it reported 880 new Covid-19 cases
