Coronavirus: Singapore to open business travel bubble; half of its migrant workers were infected

  • The segregated travel lane will be for business and official travellers from all countries, as it emerged 98,289 more migrant workers have had Covid-19
  • Elsewhere, South Korea pleaded with residents to abide by social distancing rules as it reported 880 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: 1:45pm, 15 Dec, 2020

