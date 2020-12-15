Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks to the media on Tuesday outside a regional trial court before the arraignment in her second cyber libel case, in Makati City, the Philippines. Photo: Reuters Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks to the media on Tuesday outside a regional trial court before the arraignment in her second cyber libel case, in Makati City, the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa calls new libel case ‘ludicrous’, refuses to enter plea

  • Ressa has faced a series of lawsuits that she says amount to intimidation against her and other journalists in the country
  • Businessman Wilfredo Keng filed the new case, accusing Ressa of sharing screenshots of a 2002 article linking him to a criminal report

Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 7:45pm, 15 Dec, 2020

