Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks to the media on Tuesday outside a regional trial court before the arraignment in her second cyber libel case, in Makati City, the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa calls new libel case ‘ludicrous’, refuses to enter plea
- Ressa has faced a series of lawsuits that she says amount to intimidation against her and other journalists in the country
- Businessman Wilfredo Keng filed the new case, accusing Ressa of sharing screenshots of a 2002 article linking him to a criminal report
