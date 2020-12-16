Lawyer M Ravi is seen at Singapore's State Courts on December 16, as he was charged with criminal defamation. Photo: TODAY
Singapore human rights lawyer M Ravi charged with defaming law minister K Shanmugam
- The lawyer claimed in a Facebook post in November that another lawyer said Shanmugam ‘wields influence over’ Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon
- Ravi, who represents a number of death-row inmates, faces up to two years in jail. He also launched legal action, seeking over US$187,000 in damages
Topic | Singapore
Lawyer M Ravi is seen at Singapore's State Courts on December 16, as he was charged with criminal defamation. Photo: TODAY