Hawker Leong Yuet Meng of Nam Seng Noodle House cooks at her shop in Singapore in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s hawker culture clinches spot on Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list
- PM Lee Hsien Loong thanks generations of food vendors for ‘nourishing a nation’ and encourages Singaporeans to celebrate by ordering their favourite dish
- The nation’s hawker culture joins more than 463 items already on the prestigious list of international treasures, including angklung music and kimchi making
