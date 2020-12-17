Vietnamese dong notes are seen at a bank in Hanoi. The US Treasury Department has branded Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators while putting China and nine other countries on a watch list. Photo: AP
Vietnam refutes US move to label it a currency manipulator
- The US Treasury designated Vietnam and Switzerland currency manipulators and added Taiwan, India and Thailand to its watch list
- But the State Bank of Vietnam said it does not use currency for unfair trade, and will work with US authorities to respond to their concerns
