Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore lead health efficiency index as Asia beats US amid pandemic

  • Asian territories improve their standing on the Bloomberg Health-Efficiency Index as their aggressive virus responses kept cases and deaths relatively low
  • Brazil and Russia joined the US in the bottom tier, reflecting relatively low life expectancies along with high Covid-19 mortality

Updated: 8:22pm, 18 Dec, 2020

