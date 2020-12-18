People walk past the Rain Vortex waterfall at the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore lead health efficiency index as Asia beats US amid pandemic
- Asian territories improve their standing on the Bloomberg Health-Efficiency Index as their aggressive virus responses kept cases and deaths relatively low
- Brazil and Russia joined the US in the bottom tier, reflecting relatively low life expectancies along with high Covid-19 mortality
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk past the Rain Vortex waterfall at the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE