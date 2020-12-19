Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP
Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore podcaster aims to break Asian taboos, from cancer to self-pleasure

  • Nicole Lim started her ‘Something Private’ podcast after a friend’s herpes diagnosis led her to realise she knew little about her own sexual health
  • She hopes by talking about issues such as genital warts, masturbation and breast cancer, the podcast will help shift mindsets in Asia

Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:45pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP
Nicole Lim records an episode of her podcast ‘Something Private’ with guest Noorindah Iskandar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE