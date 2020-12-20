Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand sees record 548 new virus cases tied to seafood market in Bangkok

  • Most of the migrant workers in Samut Sakhon are from bordering Myanmar, which has reported more than 114,000 cases
  • Provincial Governor Veerasak Vichitsaengsri said Samut Sakhon will enforce travel restrictions and shut down businesses

Topic |   Disease
DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:19am, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE