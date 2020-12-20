Scientists check a bioreactor used for manufacturing medical products at Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global rush to stockpile medicines gives boost to Singapore’s pandemic-hit economy
- The continued good fortunes of the pharma giants in Singapore is a much-needed boost after its economy slumped in the second quarter
- The city state has become a centre for drug makers and is home to more than 50 factories, owned by big players including Pfizer and Takeda
