Pro-democracy activists led by Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, second from right, give the three-finger salute during an antimonarchy demonstration at Siam Paragon shopping centre. Photo: AFP
Thailand activists stage crop-top protest against lèse-majesté law

  • The pro-democracy activists gathered at the central Siam Paragon shopping centre, posing in front of a store owned by one of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s daughters
  • The Royal Palace made no comment and has not done so since the start of the protests in July

Reuters
Updated: 9:28pm, 20 Dec, 2020

