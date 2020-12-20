Pro-democracy activists led by Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, second from right, give the three-finger salute during an antimonarchy demonstration at Siam Paragon shopping centre. Photo: AFP
Thailand activists stage crop-top protest against lèse-majesté law
- The pro-democracy activists gathered at the central Siam Paragon shopping centre, posing in front of a store owned by one of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s daughters
- The Royal Palace made no comment and has not done so since the start of the protests in July
Topic | Thailand
