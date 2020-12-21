Staff members deliver drinking water to people living in the lockdown area near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Thailand to test thousands for Covid-19 after outbreak at shrimp market near Bangkok
- Four cases were reported on Friday and that number had jumped to 689 by Sunday
- Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said up to 40,000 people would be tested in Samut Sakhon and nearby provinces
