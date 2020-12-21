Donna Valdez, 15, carries her child at a health centre in Manila. Photo: AFP Donna Valdez, 15, carries her child at a health centre in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Philippines poised to lift age of consent for sex from 12 to 16 after decades of lobbying from children’s rights activists

  • Campaigners say the legislation would help protect youngsters in a nation that has become a global hotspot for online child sex abuse
  • Prosecuting adult perpetrators in rape cases involving children as young as 12 has been difficult because they can argue the sex was consensual

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:22pm, 21 Dec, 2020

