Migrant workers of a seafood market prepare to take a Covid-19 test in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand sees two new clusters, Philippines extends ban on UK flights
- A group of motorcycle enthusiasts who went on a holiday together, and a gambling den in Thailand are the latest clusters to emerge in its third virus wave
- Meanwhile, the Philippines has extended an existing a ban on flights from Britain, while Sydney awaits news on whether they can celebrate the new year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers of a seafood market prepare to take a Covid-19 test in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Reuters