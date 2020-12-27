Migrant workers of a seafood market prepare to take a Covid-19 test in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Reuters Migrant workers of a seafood market prepare to take a Covid-19 test in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand sees two new clusters, Philippines extends ban on UK flights

  • A group of motorcycle enthusiasts who went on a holiday together, and a gambling den in Thailand are the latest clusters to emerge in its third virus wave
  • Meanwhile, the Philippines has extended an existing a ban on flights from Britain, while Sydney awaits news on whether they can celebrate the new year

27 Dec, 2020

Migrant workers of a seafood market prepare to take a Covid-19 test in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Reuters
