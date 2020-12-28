Thai police present packages of confiscated methamphetamines. File photo: AP
Drug crackdowns in Southeast Asia surge as illicit trade booms despite Covid-19
- Methamphetamine production has increased in the lower Mekong region and street prices per kilogram have fallen, says a regional UN representative
- Crackdowns have surged in parallel, posing a secondary danger of prisoners catching coronavirus in crowded cells
