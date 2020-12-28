Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reviews military cadets. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Duterte’s security team receives Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not yet approved by Philippine regulators
- No vaccine has been approved by the country’s Food and Drug Administration, which is required before it can be rolled out across the country
- Asked whether Duterte had been immunised, security chief said the president was still waiting ‘for the perfect or appropriate vaccine’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reviews military cadets. Photo: Reuters