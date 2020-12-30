Staff Nurse Sarah Lim receives the vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Photo: AFP/Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus: Singapore nurses inoculated as Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine roll-out begins
- Singapore is the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
- It’s also signed advance deals and made early down payments on several other vaccine candidates, including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac
