Singaporean Dickson Yeo met agents in China dozens of times and was given special treatment when he travelled to China. Photo: Facebook
Singapore
Singapore arrests Dickson Yeo, who spied for China in US, after he returns to city state
- Yeo returned after a 14-month jail sentence in the US for providing China classified information by using his US-based political consultancy as a front
- The Internal Security Department says it will ‘interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security’
Topic | Singapore
Singaporean Dickson Yeo met agents in China dozens of times and was given special treatment when he travelled to China. Photo: Facebook