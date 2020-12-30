Singaporean Dickson Yeo met agents in China dozens of times and was given special treatment when he travelled to China. Photo: Facebook Singaporean Dickson Yeo met agents in China dozens of times and was given special treatment when he travelled to China. Photo: Facebook
Singapore arrests Dickson Yeo, who spied for China in US, after he returns to city state

  • Yeo returned after a 14-month jail sentence in the US for providing China classified information by using his US-based political consultancy as a front
  • The Internal Security Department says it will ‘interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security’

Updated: 1:24pm, 30 Dec, 2020

