Shoppers at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters Shoppers at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian cartel allegedly sold fake halal meat to Muslims for 40 years

  • A local media investigation said the group smuggled meat from non-halal certified sources including China, Brazil, Canada and Ukraine
  • Products such as kangaroo and horse meat were mixed with and sold as halal beef, said a New Straits Times report, which has also prompted a probe in neighbouring Singapore

Bloomberg
Bloomberg and Today Online

Updated: 4:25pm, 30 Dec, 2020

