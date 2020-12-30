Shoppers at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian cartel allegedly sold fake halal meat to Muslims for 40 years
- A local media investigation said the group smuggled meat from non-halal certified sources including China, Brazil, Canada and Ukraine
- Products such as kangaroo and horse meat were mixed with and sold as halal beef, said a New Straits Times report, which has also prompted a probe in neighbouring Singapore
