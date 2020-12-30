A mini tractor grabber collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia
US bans imports of palm oil from Malaysia’s Sime Darby over forced labour allegations
- The US Customs and Border Protection said it could lift the moratorium if remedial action is taken
- Sime Darby is the third Malaysian company to be slapped with a US ban this year over forced labour allegations
Topic | Malaysia
A mini tractor grabber collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters