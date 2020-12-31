A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP
A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore identifies two people who may be infected with new UK strain

  • One of the people that initially tested positive is a Singapore Airlines pilot, who travelled to the UK for work
  • Meanwhile, authorities in Australia are battling to contain Covid-19 clusters in two largest cities, urging people to avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agencies

Updated: 11:37am, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP
A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE