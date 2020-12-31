A nurse in Singapore prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore identifies two people who may be infected with new UK strain
- One of the people that initially tested positive is a Singapore Airlines pilot, who travelled to the UK for work
- Meanwhile, authorities in Australia are battling to contain Covid-19 clusters in two largest cities, urging people to avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings
