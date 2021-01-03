Shoppers wear masks as they walk around a shopping area in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. Masks have been made mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, and in entertainment venues such as a cinemas, and fines will come into effect on Monday. Photo: AP Shoppers wear masks as they walk around a shopping area in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. Masks have been made mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, and in entertainment venues such as a cinemas, and fines will come into effect on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australian clusters grow from liquor store case; India approves two vaccines

  • New South Wales reported eight new cases and Victoria three as new measures to combat the disease kicked in
  • India’s drugs regulator gave emergency authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech jabs

Agencies

Updated: 5:09pm, 3 Jan, 2021

