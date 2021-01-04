The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP
Nora Quoirin inquest: Malaysian coroner to give verdict in French-Irish teenager’s death
- Police insist there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved and died of internal bleeding
- Nora’s parents think she was abducted, saying the teenager would never have climbed out of the window of the chalet in the dead of night
