The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP
The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP

Malaysia

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Nora Quoirin inquest: Malaysian coroner to give verdict in French-Irish teenager’s death

  • Police insist there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved and died of internal bleeding
  • Nora’s parents think she was abducted, saying the teenager would never have climbed out of the window of the chalet in the dead of night

Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:58am, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP
The body of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found in the jungle near a resort outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August 2019. Photo: The Lucie Blackman Trust / Family via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE