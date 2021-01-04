Children play at Singapore Changi Airport’s Glampcations in the Clouds area after checking in last month. Photo: Reuters Children play at Singapore Changi Airport’s Glampcations in the Clouds area after checking in last month. Photo: Reuters
Children play at Singapore Changi Airport’s Glampcations in the Clouds area after checking in last month. Photo: Reuters

Singapore airport adds camping, holiday dining deals as it reinvents itself amid coronavirus

  • The new attractions are aimed at keeping people engaged with Changi Airport, whose importance to the tiny city state is hard to underestimate
  • Passenger numbers in November were down some 98 per cent on 2019 levels, though quarantine-free leisure and business travel is starting to resume

Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Singapore

Updated: 9:22am, 4 Jan, 2021

