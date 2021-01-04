Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir will be released from prison this week. Photo: AFP
Islamic militancy
Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, linked to Bali bombings, to be freed this week
- He has completed a 15-year prison term for helping fund paramilitary training in conservative Aceh province
- A key figure in militant group Jemaah Islamiah, he was previously jailed over the 2002 Bali bombings but that conviction was quashed on appeal
