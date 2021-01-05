Britain’s Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier pictured conducting sea trials off the coast of Scotland. Photo: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum FRPU (E) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier pictured conducting sea trials off the coast of Scotland. Photo: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum FRPU (E)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier pictured conducting sea trials off the coast of Scotland. Photo: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum FRPU (E)

Japan, US greet European naval deployments in Asia as counter to China’s rise

  • Britain plans to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to East Asia, as France dispatches a naval vessel and Germany sends a frigate to the Indian Ocean
  • The developments come amid doubts in Asia and the broader region about how much of a security threat Europe sees as coming from China

Kyodo
Kyodo in Tokyo

Updated: 2:26pm, 5 Jan, 2021

