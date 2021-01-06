Cleaners from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority disinfect the railings of a pedestrian bridge in the Thai capital on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Cleaners from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority disinfect the railings of a pedestrian bridge in the Thai capital on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Cleaners from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority disinfect the railings of a pedestrian bridge in the Thai capital on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Thailand scrambles to contain outbreak as South Korea rolls out mass testing for prisoners

  • A new outbreak threatens to put Thailand back months in its pandemic battle amid fears daily cases could rise to more than 10,000 by later this month
  • Meanwhile, South Korea plans to test some 70,000 prison inmates and staff nationwide after an outbreak at a facility in southeastern Seoul

Agencies

Updated: 1:06pm, 6 Jan, 2021

