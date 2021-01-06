Former 1MDB boss Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman. Photo: The Star/Bernama Former 1MDB boss Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman. Photo: The Star/Bernama
Malaysia 1MDB trial: I wouldn’t have taken the job if I knew money was being stolen, ex-CEO tells court

  • Hazem said he had thought the sovereign wealth fund was set up for political party Umno’s benefit as told to him by fugitive businessman Jho Low
  • He was testifying in the 1MDB trial involving former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak

Updated: 8:37pm, 6 Jan, 2021

