A migrant worker dormitory in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi migrant worker sues Singapore employer for locking him in room for 43 hours
- Rahman Mohammad Hasibur filed a claim for US$163,000 in damages after he was locked in his room during a Covid-19 outbreak
- He alleged the actions of his employer and the dorm operator put him and his roommates at risk of contracting the virus
