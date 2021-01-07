Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE

King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn can return to Germany without visa, Berlin says

  • The monarch spent much of his time in the European country after taking the throne, but went back to Thailand last October amid mass demonstrations
  • Protesters also marched to the German embassy in Bangkok, asking Berlin to look into whether the king had conducted state business while on German soil

Topic |   King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:16am, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
Queen Suthida wipes the sweat off the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they greet to well-wishers in Bangkok in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE