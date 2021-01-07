Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir one of world’s ‘most dangerous extremists’, says US-based group
- The Counter Extremism Project put the former prime minister at number 14 on its list of people ‘considered a huge threat to international security’
- It cited him as anti-Semitic, a critic of the West, and highlighted his controversial remarks about the October 2020 terrorist attack in France
