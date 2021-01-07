Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters

Mahathir Mohamad

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir one of world’s ‘most dangerous extremists’, says US-based group

  • The Counter Extremism Project put the former prime minister at number 14 on its list of people ‘considered a huge threat to international security’
  • It cited him as anti-Semitic, a critic of the West, and highlighted his controversial remarks about the October 2020 terrorist attack in France

Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Today Online

Updated: 9:12pm, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview in Kuala Lumpur in October. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE