Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receives his Covid-19 vaccination jab at Singapore General Hospital on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Singapore PM gets his first coronavirus vaccine dose; Japan battles to contain spread
- Lee Hsien Loong said he and top health official Kenneth Mak got inoculated early to show Singaporeans they are confident the Covid-19 vaccine is safe
- Elsewhere, Japan reported over 7,500 new cases as officials doubt a second emergency will stop the spread, and Brisbane is heading into a lockdown
