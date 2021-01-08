Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receives his Covid-19 vaccination jab at Singapore General Hospital on January 8. Photo: Reuters Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receives his Covid-19 vaccination jab at Singapore General Hospital on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receives his Covid-19 vaccination jab at Singapore General Hospital on January 8. Photo: Reuters

Singapore PM gets his first coronavirus vaccine dose; Japan battles to contain spread

  • Lee Hsien Loong said he and top health official Kenneth Mak got inoculated early to show Singaporeans they are confident the Covid-19 vaccine is safe
  • Elsewhere, Japan reported over 7,500 new cases as officials doubt a second emergency will stop the spread, and Brisbane is heading into a lockdown

Agencies

Updated: 2:34pm, 8 Jan, 2021

