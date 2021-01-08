The victim was made to do chores without pay, confined to the flat for a year and a half, and chained nightly either to a bed, a metal plate fixed to a wall or to the toilet bowl. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Singapore family in court for treating woman as slave, chaining her up and knocking out teeth
- The victim was close to death after the ‘abuse, cruelty and vileness’, which caused malnourishment, incontinence, ear deformity, sepsis and pneumonia
- Four pleaded guilty to various crimes including assault and lying to the police to protect the family while the matriarch’s case is still pending
