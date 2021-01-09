Government staff demonstrate Singapore's new contact-tracing smarthphone app called TraceTogether. Photo: TNS Government staff demonstrate Singapore's new contact-tracing smarthphone app called TraceTogether. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: Singapore’s contact-tracing app can be used by police but only for serious offences

  • It was last week revealed that police can obtain TraceTogether data for criminal investigations under the Criminal Procedure Code
  • The government had earlier given assurances that the data would be used solely for contact-tracing purposes to combat Covid-19

Updated: 11:57am, 9 Jan, 2021

