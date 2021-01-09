Thousands of Catholic devotees line up as they celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene at the Minor Basilica in downtown Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP Thousands of Catholic devotees line up as they celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene at the Minor Basilica in downtown Manila, Philippines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Filipinos ignore pandemic to attend Black Nazarene feast; more Japanese regions request emergency

  • About 400,000 people flocked to Manila to celebrate the feast of the Black Nazarene, a statue that is believed to have healing powers
  • Several Japanese prefectures have asked for a state of emergency declaration like the one issued to the Tokyo area to stem a surge in cases

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:22pm, 9 Jan, 2021

