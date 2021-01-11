The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg

Singapore

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore puts curbs on corporate transfers for some foreign employees

  • Intra-corporate transferees are a feature of free-trade agreements that allow professionals to move for short periods
  • The changes send a stronger signal that multinational corporations need to consider hiring locals before transferring in a foreign worker, local media reported

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE