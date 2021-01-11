Divers bring up bags filled with debris and body parts from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 to a search and rescue boat at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Indonesia intensifies search for black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air plane
- The flight recorders will provide details on why the Boeing 737-500 disappeared after taking off from Jakarta’s airport in heavy rain on Saturday
- Over a dozen helicopters, 53 navy ships and 20 boats, and 2,600 rescue personnel have found debris and human remains in the Java Sea
Topic | Indonesia
Divers bring up bags filled with debris and body parts from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 to a search and rescue boat at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta, on Monday. Photo: AFP