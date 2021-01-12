A recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections has been increasing the strain on Japan’s medical system. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Japan expands state of emergency; New Zealand tightens travel restrictions
- Japan has expanded a state of emergency to include Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as Covid-19 cases spike
- Meanwhile, New Zealand will ask visitors for negative tests before flying in, and China’s Wang Yi has vowed to send vaccines to Myanmar
