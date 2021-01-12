A search and rescue operation takes place off the Jakarta coast on January 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia expands search party to find bodies, black boxes after Sriwijaya Air crash
- At least 3,600 people were involved in the search on Tuesday, an increase of 2,600 the previous day
- A ship with underwater sonar technology has also joined dozens of other vessels in the search for flight recorders and body parts
