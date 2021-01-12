Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP

Aviation

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Boeing officials and US aviation experts to visit Sriwijaya Air crash site after Indonesia grants coronavirus waiver

  • Indonesian investigators are still searching for the black boxes of the doomed passenger jet, a Boeing 737-500
  • Indonesia’s Transport Ministry on Tuesday said it passed an airworthiness inspection last month after being grounded during the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:11pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia officials inspect wreckage from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE