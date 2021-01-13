Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia rolls out CoronaVac vaccines; Japan widens state of emergency

  • Indonesia aims to inoculate some 181.5 million people, the first of whom will receive the CoronaVac vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech
  • Meanwhile, some Australian doctors are opposing the roll-out of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, and Japan is set to declare a state of emergency in seven new prefectures

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:04am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
Indonesia has more than 846,700 coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE