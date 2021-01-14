Chickens feed in their cages at a poultry farm in India. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Japan to India, Asia’s poultry farmers battle H5N8 bird flu outbreak
- Bird flu is common in Asia at this time of year due to migratory bird patterns, but new strains of the virus have evolved to become more lethal in wild birds
- While bird flu cannot infect people through poultry consumption, there are concerns poultry sales could take a further hit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
