People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Philippines’ Duterte defends Sinovac vaccine order, New Zealand allows some international students to return
- The Philippine president says he has confidence in China-made vaccines because ‘the Chinese are not lacking in brains’
- Meanwhile, Australia says it has confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, and New Zealand will allow 1,000 university students return to the country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters