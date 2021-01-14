People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters
People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines’ Duterte defends Sinovac vaccine order, New Zealand allows some international students to return

  • The Philippine president says he has confidence in China-made vaccines because ‘the Chinese are not lacking in brains’
  • Meanwhile, Australia says it has confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, and New Zealand will allow 1,000 university students return to the country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:25am, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters
People ride past a mural reminding residents in Manila to wear face masks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE