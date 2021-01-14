Maria Ressa, CEO and executive editor of Rappler. Photo: EPA
The Philippines
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, a leading critic of Rodrigo Duterte, faces third charge of cyber libel
- Ressa was last year convicted on another charge of cyber libel – she is on bail pending an appeal against that verdict, which could see her jailed for six years
- She and her news site Rappler face at least a dozen criminal charges stemming from stories critical of Duterte’s policies, including his drug war
Topic | The Philippines
