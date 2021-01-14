Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio. Photo: Reuters Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio. Photo: Reuters
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio. Photo: Reuters

Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte says presidency is no job for a woman, advises daughter against running in 2022

  • ‘This is not for women. You know, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different,’ Duterte said
  • Sara Duterte-Carpio succeeded her father as mayor of Davao City and has polled strongly among possible candidates for next year’s elections

Reuters
Updated: 11:35pm, 14 Jan, 2021

