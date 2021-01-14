CCTV footage published by the Cambodia China Times appears to show the suspects forcibly corralling the victims from an lift into a room at the complex. Photo: Reuters
Chinese overseas
Chinese couple murdered in Cambodian capital, police hunt two male suspects
- The bodies of a 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, reportedly his girlfriend, were discovered on Wednesday
- The attackers strangled the male victim while tying up his female companion, who died of suffocation after having her mouth gagged with cloth
