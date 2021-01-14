CCTV footage published by the Cambodia China Times appears to show the suspects forcibly corralling the victims from an lift into a room at the complex. Photo: Reuters CCTV footage published by the Cambodia China Times appears to show the suspects forcibly corralling the victims from an lift into a room at the complex. Photo: Reuters
CCTV footage published by the Cambodia China Times appears to show the suspects forcibly corralling the victims from an lift into a room at the complex. Photo: Reuters

Chinese couple murdered in Cambodian capital, police hunt two male suspects

  • The bodies of a 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, reportedly his girlfriend, were discovered on Wednesday
  • The attackers strangled the male victim while tying up his female companion, who died of suffocation after having her mouth gagged with cloth

Updated: 11:55pm, 14 Jan, 2021

