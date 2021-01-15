Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi on January 15, 2021. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Indonesia earthquake kills at least 7, causes buildings to collapse in Sulawesi island
- The 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Majene on Sulawesi island at after 1am on Friday
- Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake
