A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP
A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand offered luxury quarantine to tourists to revive economy, but hardly anyone turned up

  • Thailand had hoped to lure retirees escaping the European winter who could stay for an extended period by undergoing quarantine in high-end resorts
  • But only 346 overseas visitors have entered the country on average each month on special visas since October

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:29pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP
A lone customer walks past a swimming pool at the Vijitt Resort in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE