Rescuers evacuate a quake survivor pulled out from the ruin of a collapsed building in Mamuju, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia earthquake: damaged roads, power outages hamper hunt for survivors
- A magnitude 5.0 aftershock hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island as rescuers searched for people trapped under rubble after a quake killed at least 45
- Many survivors said that aid has not reached them yet due to damaged roads and disrupted communications
