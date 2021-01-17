Women walk across a bridge on Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Singapore tightens travel restrictions to prevent new coronavirus variants
- Arrivals from Britain and South Africa must self-isolate for an additional seven days on top of 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities
- Short-term visitors are currently required to bear the full cost of Covid-19 medical treatment, and must have US$22,500 minimum coverage
Topic | Singapore
Women walk across a bridge on Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP