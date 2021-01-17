Members of the Indonesian police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building that collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. Photo: AP
Indonesia quake death toll rises, as rescuers race to find trapped survivors
- The 6.2-magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Friday in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, flattening a hospital and leaving thousands homeless
- At least 56 have died, but that count could climb. Two young sisters who were found under rubble were treated in hospital
